Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.50. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 3,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,901 shares of company stock worth $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

