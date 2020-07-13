Wells Fargo & Co Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $615.00

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $605.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $554.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.19. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

