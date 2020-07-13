Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $92.44 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

