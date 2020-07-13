Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,700.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

AMZN opened at $3,200.00 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,636.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,596.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

