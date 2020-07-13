XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.53.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Dividend History for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)

