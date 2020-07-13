Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from $194.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.68.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $178.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

