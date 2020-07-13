Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

Investment analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $71.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.