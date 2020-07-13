PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

