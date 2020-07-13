BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of BKT opened at $6.19 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.
About BlackRock Income Trust
