BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of BKT opened at $6.19 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Dividend History for BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

