BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU opened at $9.42 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

