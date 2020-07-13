JD Coin Price Down 0.6% This Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, JD Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a market cap of $3.14 million and $408,363.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01981767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00202972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119160 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,494,955 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

