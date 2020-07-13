Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $706,278.52 and approximately $5,055.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.24 or 0.04993123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033742 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,640,413 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.