Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0356

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,277.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.02625533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.02545720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00487317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00747941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00070218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00678351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014942 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

