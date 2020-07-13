Ankr Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Ankr has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $7.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Coinsuper, IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.24 or 0.04993123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033742 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, CoinExchange, BitMax, Binance DEX, Bittrex, Coinall, Bitinka, Coinsuper, ABCC, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Coinone, Bithumb, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

