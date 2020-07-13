Patron Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,268.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $213,825.31 and $12,268.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01981767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00202972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119160 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

