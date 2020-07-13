BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,082.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $839,660.49 and approximately $49,082.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00009835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,331.51 or 1.00581481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00136338 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,192 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

