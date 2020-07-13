More Coin (MORE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $489.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. More Coin has a market cap of $30,228.86 and $489.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01981767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00202972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119160 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.