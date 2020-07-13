ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00007406 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and $71,140.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01981767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00202972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119160 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

