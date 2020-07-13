Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.75.

CHTR stock opened at $537.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.02 and its 200 day moving average is $498.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

