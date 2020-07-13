Matchpool 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $152,998.85 and $9.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.24 or 0.04993123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033742 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.