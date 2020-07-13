Morgan Stanley Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $419.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $383.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.71 and a 200-day moving average of $304.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 238,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $86,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

