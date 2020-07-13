Morgan Stanley Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $419.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $383.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.71 and a 200-day moving average of $304.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $385.27.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 238,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $86,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
