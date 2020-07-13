L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NYSE LB opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

