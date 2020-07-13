Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives €36.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.99 ($41.56).

HLAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €53.10 ($59.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.68. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €35.35 ($39.72) and a one year high of €186.60 ($209.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.95.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

