Morgan Stanley Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $5.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 44.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

