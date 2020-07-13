SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SM stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 5.70. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

