Morgan Stanley Raises Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $30.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $31.43 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.