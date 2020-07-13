Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $127.75 on Monday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after buying an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $202,552,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.