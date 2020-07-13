Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.16 Million

Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $251.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.75 million to $252.60 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $225.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

