Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 380,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

