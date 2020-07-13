Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $141.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $123.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

