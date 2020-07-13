ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

