Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $326.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average of $303.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

