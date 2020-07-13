California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.71.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

