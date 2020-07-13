Roth Capital Boosts Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $27.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. acquired 36,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $103,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

