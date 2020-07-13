Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Shares of WSO.B opened at $178.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.71. Watsco has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

