Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by an average of 41.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Alamo Group stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,481.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,284 shares of company stock worth $236,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

