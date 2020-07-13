Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
TSE:DIV opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 million and a P/E ratio of -950.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.
