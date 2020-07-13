Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 million and a P/E ratio of -950.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIV shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

