Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Dividend History for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

