Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NXP opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

