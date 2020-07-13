MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MFV opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.16.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

