Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NUO opened at $15.10 on Monday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Dividend History for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report