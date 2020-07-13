Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NUO opened at $15.10 on Monday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

