Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMI opened at $11.03 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

