Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMI opened at $11.03 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Dividend History for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report