BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.69 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

