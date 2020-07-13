Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXN opened at $13.00 on Monday. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

