Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IIM opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.01.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.