Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NQP opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Dividend History for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

