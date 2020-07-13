Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.