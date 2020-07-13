Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Dividend History for Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report