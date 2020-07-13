Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYI opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

