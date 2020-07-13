Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

