Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.